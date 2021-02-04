GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

