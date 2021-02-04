Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Down 4.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 53,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 60,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

