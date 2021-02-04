Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after buying an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 215,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

