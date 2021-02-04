Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 556,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 233,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 129,377 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 66,679 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.59.

