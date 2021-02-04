Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

