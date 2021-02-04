Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 533.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE ZTS opened at $155.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

