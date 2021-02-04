Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $687,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after buying an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 1,065,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

