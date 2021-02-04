Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,541 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $18,805,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $12,010,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

