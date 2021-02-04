Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

GPEAF stock remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

