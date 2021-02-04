Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

