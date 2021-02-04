Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.62. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 239,127 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$396.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.56.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.56%.

In related news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$229,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($108,579.48).

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.