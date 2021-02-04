Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $28.88.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.