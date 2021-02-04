Gordon Keep Sells 20,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$16,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,410.

Shares of NDM opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.18.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

