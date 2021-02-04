Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.96

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.14. Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 5,046 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93. The firm has a market cap of C$68.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.73.

About Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.