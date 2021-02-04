Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.38.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

