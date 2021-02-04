Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,680.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 42,514 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,502 shares of company stock worth $127,244. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GTIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.38.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
