Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,589 shares of company stock worth $552,827. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

