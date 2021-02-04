GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $270,455.79 and approximately $740.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.01258625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.58 or 0.05602691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.