Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Goldbank Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81.

About Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

