Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 11.9% in January

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 478,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Gold Fields has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,717,000 after buying an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 590.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 44.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after buying an additional 2,397,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

