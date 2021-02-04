Gogo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 35,201 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,511% compared to the typical volume of 1,348 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 20,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $204,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $6,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Gogo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

