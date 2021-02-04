GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Up 5.3%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.26. 877,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 980,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.