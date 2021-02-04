GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Shares Gap Down to $125.40

GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.40, but opened at $121.60. GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 366,990 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.97. The company has a market cap of £539.90 million and a P/E ratio of 47.78.

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

