Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.80. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.30. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $230.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

