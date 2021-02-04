Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $207.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $230.47.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 6.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Globant by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

