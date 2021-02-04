Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Globaltrans Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

