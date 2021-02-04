Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) vs. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions 10.39% -158.99% 11.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Technologies and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 13 0 2.81

Motorola Solutions has a consensus target price of $155.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.33%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Technologies and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.86 $868.00 million $7.44 24.12

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Global Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

