Global Synergy Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.40. 733,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 363,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Global Synergy Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.