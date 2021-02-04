Global Rental Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Global Rental Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Rental Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Rental Token has a market capitalization of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00065522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.01324905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.19 or 0.05117133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

