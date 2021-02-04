GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.628 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 12,514,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $46.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.