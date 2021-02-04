GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.628 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
GSK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 12,514,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $46.36.
GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
