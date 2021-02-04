GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.