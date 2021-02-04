GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 76,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

