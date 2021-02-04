Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $399.85 million, a P/E ratio of -138.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

