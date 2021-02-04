Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 524,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 191,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $376.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $809,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 242.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

