Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,741. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $311.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.67 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

