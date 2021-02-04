GINcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $15,335.45 and approximately $9.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

