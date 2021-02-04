Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 441.0 days.

GRPTF stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Getlink has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPTF shares. HSBC lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getlink presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

