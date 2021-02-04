Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

GNGBY stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Getinge has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

