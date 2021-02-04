Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,340. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

