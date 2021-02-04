Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 163,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,623. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

