George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $73.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

