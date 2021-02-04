GeoCoin Price Tops $0.30 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $957,819.79 and $4,099.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00406257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.56 or 1.00059300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

