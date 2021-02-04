GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,546. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

