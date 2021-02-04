GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.64. 1,054,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,052,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $924,594.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,503 shares of company stock worth $4,382,546 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 654,193 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 435,451 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,290 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

