Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCO. CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of GCO opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $621.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

