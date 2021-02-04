General Dynamics Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

