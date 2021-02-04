Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 189,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 211,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
GNSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.
In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)
Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.
