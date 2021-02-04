Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 189,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 211,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

GNSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

