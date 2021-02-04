GCN Coin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 76.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $51,207.37 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00398344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

