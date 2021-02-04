Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Up 21.3% in January

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 192,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.