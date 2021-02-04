Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GAXY opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

