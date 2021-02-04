Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GAXY opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
