G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.52

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.52 and traded as high as $21.36. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 12,483 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $291.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushroom, artichoke, bean, asparagu, caper, corn kernel, baby corn, palm heart, vine leave, sour pickle, mixed pickled vegetable, pickled pepper, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomato products; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.