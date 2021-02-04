FY2025 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PRTA opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Prothena by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

